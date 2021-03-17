13 years old girl assaulted by two in Attock

Two persons allegedly have sexually assaulted a teenage girl by threatening to kill at her house in Dhoke Fateh in limits of Attock city Police station on Wednesday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons allegedly have sexually assaulted a teenage girl by threatening to kill at her house in Dhoke Fateh in limits of Attock city Police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Sajida Bibi- mother of victim has reported to police that her daughter "M" aged 13 was alone at her house while other family members went to attend a marriage ceremony at Fatehjang when a local shopkeeper identified as Umer Shah along with his unknown companion forcefully barged into house and put knife at her neck and both have sexually assaulted her.

Later they managed to flee from the scene. Police after medical examination of the girl has registered a case against both accused under sections 376-ii and 364-A PPC and started further investigation.

The spokesman of district police has informed that DPO Khalid Hamdani has took notice and ordered to arrest the accused within 24 hours as there is zero tolerance policy against the culprits involved in crimes against women and children.