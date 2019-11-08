130 agri graduates to be imparted training: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said 130 agriculture graduates would be given training with an amount of Rs200 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said 130 agriculture graduates would be given training with an amount of Rs200 million.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed efforts to provide facilities to farmers and development of the agriculture sector here on Friday. It was decided in the meeting to start internship programme for agriculture graduates.

Usman Buzdar said that a new programme for the promotion of floriculture would be launched in the province and in this programme Rs 400 million would be spent.

He said the country's economy would strengthen with the development of the agriculture sector, adding that rights of farmers would be protected in future as well.

The CM said the incumbent government had given due price to growers of wheat and sugarcane for their hardwork.

Usman Buzdar said that sugarcane growers would get due price for their crop in the coming season as well.

He directed the relevant authority to keep monitoring Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagra and Rahim Yar Khan areas round-the-clock and all resources should be utilized to protect the crops from damage.

He said spray should be carried out properly till the elimination of Locusts besides the surveillance on daily basis.

The chief minister said a comprehensive planning should be evolved to protect crops from the attack of Locusts in future and the Federal government and relevant departments should also be contacted in this regard.

He was briefed that three camps had been set up in Bahawalpur and three in Rahim Yar Khan whereas 16 surveillance teams were available in fields for the eradication of locusts.

Usman Buzdar said that special focus should be made on research for the promotion of the agriculture sector besides making efforts to enhance capacity of agriculture research institutes.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial and others were also present.