130-bed field hospital setup in record time Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited the field hospital set up at sports complex Rawalpindi and inspected the facilities provided for the COVID-19 patients.

According to a handout issued here ,the CM said that Punjab government has set up a 130-bed field hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients in a record period of time.

He said that equipped with state-of -the art facilities, the number of beds can be increased to 300-beds at this facility.

On the occasion, he appreciated the role of doctors, para-medical staff and others for the treatment of C virus patients, adding special arrangements have also been made for the medical staff at field staff.

Usman said that field hospital has been linked with Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, while separate beds have been allocated for patients.

He said that COVID-19 patients would be kept in isolation at this field hospital.

The CM said that as the health officials are playing a significant role during this critical time to save the lives of people,they were advised to stay at home and not move unnecessarily during lockdown.

Usman asked the residents to cooperate with the government and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any catastrophe.

Earlier the CM also visited the health centers in Mandi Bahudin and Gujar Khan.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Commissioner Capt�Muhammad Mehmood also accompanied the CM during his visit.