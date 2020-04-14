UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

130-bed Field Hospital Setup In Record Time Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:57 PM

130-bed field hospital setup in record time Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited the field hospital set up at sports complex Rawalpindi and inspected the facilities provided for the COVID-19 patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited the field hospital set up at sports complex Rawalpindi and inspected the facilities provided for the COVID-19 patients.

According to a handout issued here ,the CM said that Punjab government has set up a 130-bed field hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients in a record period of time.

He said that equipped with state-of -the art facilities, the number of beds can be increased to 300-beds at this facility.

On the occasion, he appreciated the role of doctors, para-medical staff and others for the treatment of C virus patients, adding special arrangements have also been made for the medical staff at field staff.

Usman said that field hospital has been linked with Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, while separate beds have been allocated for patients.

He said that COVID-19 patients would be kept in isolation at this field hospital.

The CM said that as the health officials are playing a significant role during this critical time to save the lives of people,they were advised to stay at home and not move unnecessarily during lockdown.

Usman asked the residents to cooperate with the government and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any catastrophe.

Earlier the CM also visited the health centers in Mandi Bahudin and Gujar Khan.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Commissioner Capt�Muhammad Mehmood also accompanied the CM during his visit.

Related Topics

Sports Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Visit Rashid Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

‘First Line of Defence’ are leading examples o ..

1 minute ago

Tour de France organisation by the numbers

6 minutes ago

CS orders for preparing lists of lockdown-hit indu ..

6 minutes ago

SC issues written orders in coronavirus suo moto n ..

4 minutes ago

Six patients recovered from coronavirus at Civil H ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia says total oil curbs could reach 19.5 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.