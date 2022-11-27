UrduPoint.com

130 Children With Disabilities To Undergo Health Screening In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

130 children with disabilities to undergo health screening in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Health Department organized a screening camp to facilitate children with mental and physical disabilities or challenges at Special education Schools.

The camp was organized following the instructions of the Secretary Health South Punjab, said official sources.

Dr Ilyas Hanjra supervised the screening camp. Talking to media, he said 130 kids would undergo screening and treatment.

The government attached priority to special kids and was very much interested in making them productive citizens of the state, he added.

Dr Waseem, Dr Kamran and Dr Sehrish were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

6 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

14 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

14 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

15 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.