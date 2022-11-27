130 children with disabilities to undergo health screening in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Health Department organized a screening camp to facilitate children with mental and physical disabilities or challenges at Special education Schools.

The camp was organized following the instructions of the Secretary Health South Punjab, said official sources.

Dr Ilyas Hanjra supervised the screening camp. Talking to media, he said 130 kids would undergo screening and treatment.

The government attached priority to special kids and was very much interested in making them productive citizens of the state, he added.

Dr Waseem, Dr Kamran and Dr Sehrish were also present on the occasion.