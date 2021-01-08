130 deserving people of minorities gets cheques

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Financial assistance cheques amounting 10,000 each distributed among 130 deserving people of minorities here on Friday.

In a ceremony held here at Raza Haal in which Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Mahendara Pal Singh participated as chief guest.

The people from minorities were given cheques of amount Rs 10,000 each in connection with Christmas and Diwali. The cheques were distributed by Punjan Bait-Ul-Maal.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Mahendara Pal Singh said that there was no transparency in distribution of cheques during previous regimes. He said that the incumbent government has increased the financial assistance from Rs 5000 to 10,000. He said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to support minorities in order to make them financially stable. He said that government also taking steps to preserve historical culture of non muslims.

Sardar Mahendara Pal Sing condemned the mishap of Mach and said that some external elements were involved in such incidents. He said that it was need of hour to stand by the armed forces of the country.

Member Pakistan Bait-Ul-Maal Punjab Farrukh Zubair said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the minorities' rights. He said that Human Rights and Pakistan Bait-Ul-Maal would continue helping minorities under the supervision of Chairman Pakistan Bait-Ul-Maal Aon Abbas Bapi. He said that financial assistance was being provided to deserving students from Primary to PHD.

He said that there was no shortage of funds for assistance in all departments. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan said that every citizen of the country have equal rights and Pakistan was identity of everyone.