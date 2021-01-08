UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

130 Deserving People Of Minorities Gets Cheques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:45 PM

130 deserving people of minorities gets cheques

Financial assistance cheques amounting 10,000 each distributed among 130 deserving people of minorities here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Financial assistance cheques amounting 10,000 each distributed among 130 deserving people of minorities here on Friday.

In a ceremony held here at Raza Haal in which Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Mahendara Pal Singh participated as chief guest.

The people from minorities were given cheques of amount Rs 10,000 each in connection with Christmas and Diwali. The cheques were distributed by Punjan Bait-Ul-Maal.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Mahendara Pal Singh said that there was no transparency in distribution of cheques during previous regimes. He said that the incumbent government has increased the financial assistance from Rs 5000 to 10,000. He said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to support minorities in order to make them financially stable. He said that government also taking steps to preserve historical culture of non muslims.

Sardar Mahendara Pal Sing condemned the mishap of Mach and said that some external elements were involved in such incidents. He said that it was need of hour to stand by the armed forces of the country.

Member Pakistan Bait-Ul-Maal Punjab Farrukh Zubair said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the minorities' rights. He said that Human Rights and Pakistan Bait-Ul-Maal would continue helping minorities under the supervision of Chairman Pakistan Bait-Ul-Maal Aon Abbas Bapi. He said that financial assistance was being provided to deserving students from Primary to PHD.

He said that there was no shortage of funds for assistance in all departments. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan said that every citizen of the country have equal rights and Pakistan was identity of everyone.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Punjab Christmas Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Trump announces he won't attend Biden's inaugurati ..

6 minutes ago

African champions Ahly to face Sudanese sharpshoot ..

6 minutes ago

Tanzania inks $1.3bln railway deal with Chinese fi ..

16 minutes ago

Sindh High Court moved for completion of Hyderabad ..

16 minutes ago

What we do and don't know about new Covid mutation ..

16 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized for polio drive from Jan11

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.