130 FIRs registered for electricity theft:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police registered 130 FIRs against accused involved in electricity theft.

According to a spokesman, the provincial government had directed the district police to play due role in a crackdown underway against those involved in electricity theft.

"District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran is monitoring the police action," he said, adding that Sargodha police were providing security and extending full cooperation to the FESCO task force teams who had been disconnecting electricity connections of the defaulters.

He added that on the recommendations of the FESCO Office Sargodha circle, strict action was taken against those involved in electricity theft. "Sargodha police have registered 194 FIRs over electricity theft reported in different areas of the district," he concluded.