130 liters of liquor seized in police raids

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Police have raided many areas against liquor suppliers in which 03 accused arrested, 130 liters of liquor recovered. Cases have been registered against the accused.

According to the details, Naseerabad Police arrested liquor supplier Ijaz and recovered 120 liters of liquor from the accused.

Ganjmandi Police also arrested accused Rahat Rafique and recovered 05 liters of liquor from him. Kallar Syedan police arrested the accused Aurangzeb and recovered 05 liters of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Divisional SPs said that the arrested accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence. They have reiterated the resolve to continue a full-fledged crackdown against liquor suppliers.