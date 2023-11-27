130 marriage halls fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The district administration imposed a fine of Rs.9.948 million on 130 marriage halls on charges of violating the one-dish and Marriage Functions Act in last 23 days.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday that admin officers inspected 1376 sites in Faisalabad during last 23 days and found 130 marriage halls and marquees involved in violation of the one-dish and Marriage Functions Act.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.9.948 million was imposed besides sealing premises of 26 halls and arresting 17 caterers, he added.