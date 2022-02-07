130 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

As many as130 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 33990 in Hyderabad district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as130 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 33990 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

Out of 33990 Covid-19 cases, 29794 have so far been recovered while 636 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 3560, of them 3533 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 800 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 130 cases were reported as positive with 16 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 14663 people were received booster doses till Feb 06, 2022.