Open Menu

130 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab As Virus Spread Intensifies

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

130 new dengue cases reported in Punjab as virus spread intensifies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed the detection of 130 new dengue cases across the province,here on Friday, signaling growing concerns over the virus's spread.

According to a spokesperson,Rawalpindi remains the hardest hit,reporting 114 cases, while Lahore and Attock registered seven and four cases respectively.Additionally, two cases were detected each in Gujranwala and Jehlum,with a single case reported from Mandi Bahauddin.

In the past week alone,789 new cases have emerged, raising the total number of infections in Punjab to 2,247 for the year 2024.

"The Primary and Secondary healthcare department assured the public that all necessary measures have been implemented to manage the outbreak.

Government hospitals are reportedly fully stocked with medicines and treatments for dengue",a spokesperson added.

The Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to minimize the spread of the virus. Public cooperation was critical, as health teams work actively across the province to control the situation.

For further information, treatment, or to lodge complaints, citizens are encouraged to use the free helpline (1033). Health officials are stressing the importance of vigilance and preventive measures to curb the virus's spread.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Mandi Bahauddin Attock All From Government

Recent Stories

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

24 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

13 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

13 hours ago
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

13 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

13 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

13 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

13 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

13 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan