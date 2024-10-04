130 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab As Virus Spread Intensifies
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed the detection of 130 new dengue cases across the province,here on Friday, signaling growing concerns over the virus's spread.
According to a spokesperson,Rawalpindi remains the hardest hit,reporting 114 cases, while Lahore and Attock registered seven and four cases respectively.Additionally, two cases were detected each in Gujranwala and Jehlum,with a single case reported from Mandi Bahauddin.
In the past week alone,789 new cases have emerged, raising the total number of infections in Punjab to 2,247 for the year 2024.
"The Primary and Secondary healthcare department assured the public that all necessary measures have been implemented to manage the outbreak.
Government hospitals are reportedly fully stocked with medicines and treatments for dengue",a spokesperson added.
The Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to minimize the spread of the virus. Public cooperation was critical, as health teams work actively across the province to control the situation.
For further information, treatment, or to lodge complaints, citizens are encouraged to use the free helpline (1033). Health officials are stressing the importance of vigilance and preventive measures to curb the virus's spread.
