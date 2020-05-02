130 Pakistanis returned from Afghanistan

Authorities on Saturday said that as many as 130 Pakistanis have returned back from Afghanistan via Torkham Border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Authorities on Saturday said that as many as 130 Pakistanis have returned back from Afghanistan via Torkham Border.

An official told APP that they have been quarantined for specific period in different areas of district Khyber.

The tests of coronavirus of these people would be conducted, in case of negative, they would be allowed to go homes.

In case of positive tests, they would be shifted to isolation centres and high dependency units for treatment.