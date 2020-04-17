UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

130 Passengers Samples For Coronavirus Test Collected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

130 passengers samples for coronavirus test collected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Health Department on Friday started collecting samples of 130 passengers for the coronavirus tests, arrived from Oman at the Jinnah International Airport.

Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho said the passengers would be kept in quarantine until results of the tests were received.

She said those passengers who were tested positive for the coronavirus would be provided medical treatment by the provincial health department, according to a communique.

The passengers belonging to other provinces would be given transport facility, she said.

The minister said health department's team would test every passenger arriving at the Jinnah International Airport.

Related Topics

Sindh Oman From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

31 minutes ago

Pompeo, Lavrov Discuss Strategic Security Dialogue ..

2 minutes ago

Swedish Lawmakers Backing Sanctions on Moscow in P ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Stock Market Ends Week Down Over 5% After ..

2 minutes ago

Fake doctor arrested from Badabar area

2 minutes ago

One died, 8 new COVID-19 positive cases reported f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.