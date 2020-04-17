130 passengers samples for coronavirus test collected

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Health Department on Friday started collecting samples of 130 passengers for the coronavirus tests, arrived from Oman at the Jinnah International Airport.

Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho said the passengers would be kept in quarantine until results of the tests were received.

She said those passengers who were tested positive for the coronavirus would be provided medical treatment by the provincial health department, according to a communique.

The passengers belonging to other provinces would be given transport facility, she said.

The minister said health department's team would test every passenger arriving at the Jinnah International Airport.