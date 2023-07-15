Open Menu

130 Policemen Promoted In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 130 police officials have been promoted on the recommendations of the promotion committee in Faisalabad region.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the promotion committee's meeting was held with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan in the chair and the house unanimously approved promotion of 130 employees belonging to districts of Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

Among the employees included 105 head constables and 25 assistant sub inspectors, who were promoted as assistant sub inspectors and sub inspectors, respectively, he added.

