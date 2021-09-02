UrduPoint.com

130 Power Pilferers Caught

Thu 02nd September 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Special task force and surveillance teams of six divisions which include Civil Lines, Abdullahpur, Chak Jhumra, Jaranwala, Chiniot and Lalian caught 130 power pilferers red-handed while stealing electricity during the last 24 hours.

On the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr.

Bashir Ahmed, the task force checked 21,434 electricity meters and found 130 consumers involved in power theft.

The pilferers were stealing electricity through different means including direct supply from PVC cable, hole in meter, change of polarity and neutral break.

The task force teams issued detection bills of Rs 13.6 million and recovered Rs 5.5 millionfrom pilferers. The teams got registered 41 cases of power theft during the same period.

