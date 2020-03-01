UrduPoint.com
130 Power Pilferers Caught In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 130 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 135,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million was imposed as fine while cases were also registered against four power pilferers over tampering with body of meters,direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters,meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

