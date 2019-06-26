130 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 130 pilferers during an operations in South Punjab in a day, an official of the Mepco said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 130 pilferers during an operations in South Punjab in a day, an official of the Mepco said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 194,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.1 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them.