UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

130 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:16 PM

130 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 130 pilferers during an operations in South Punjab in a day, an official of the Mepco said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 130 pilferers during an operations in South Punjab in a day, an official of the Mepco said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 194,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.1 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

HRCP censures higher education budget cuts

28 minutes ago

Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie Pakistan Vs. In ..

31 minutes ago

All political parties should support the charter o ..

40 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Says Has Neutralized Over ..

48 seconds ago

Vyshinsky Says Declined Offer to Run in Ukraine's ..

50 seconds ago

Chief Minister pays tributes to cops for foiling t ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.