130 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab
Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:16 PM
The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 130 pilferers during an operations in South Punjab in a day, an official of the Mepco said on Wednesday
Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 194,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.
A sum of over Rs 3.1 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them.