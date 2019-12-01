130 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 130 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying taskforces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 124,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while six FIRs were registered against power thieves.

The pilferers were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down of meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.