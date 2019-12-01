UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

130 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:00 PM

130 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 130 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying taskforces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 124,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while six FIRs were registered against power thieves.

The pilferers were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down of meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Political participation is an integral part of com ..

21 minutes ago

2nd December a witness to dreams of UAE’s leader ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on &#0 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

4 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.