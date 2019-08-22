130 power pilferers held in a day

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) held 130 power pilferers in a day, during operations throughout South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) held 130 power pilferers in a day, during operations throughout South Punjab

MEPCO said on Thursday that teams accompanying Task Force raided various places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 197,000 units.

A fine of Rs 3.6 millions was imposed on the power pilferers while cases were also registered against 14 power pilferers on the charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.