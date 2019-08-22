UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

130 Power Pilferers Held In A Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:10 PM

130 power pilferers held in a day

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) held 130 power pilferers in a day, during operations throughout South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) held 130 power pilferers in a day, during operations throughout South Punjab.

MEPCO said on Thursday that teams accompanying Task Force raided various places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 197,000 units.

A fine of Rs 3.6 millions was imposed on the power pilferers while cases were also registered against 14 power pilferers on the charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Second Person in Spain Dies From Listeriosis as Nu ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab retrieves sta ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

2 minutes ago

US Questions China's 'Interference' in Vietnam EEZ ..

7 minutes ago

Delegation of HRCP calls on Governor Balochistan

7 minutes ago

Protests in Hong Kong Unlikely to Wane as Sides Ye ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.