130 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 130 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day.

According to MEPCO officials on Saturday, MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of��over 2,00,000 electricity units.

������ A sum of over Rs 3.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered six of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.������