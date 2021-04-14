UrduPoint.com
130 Protesters Booked Under Anti-Terrorism Act

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police have arrested more than 130 protesters in a crackdown against a religious party, whose members were out on the roads for the last couple of days due to arrest of its leader on charges of murder and terrorism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested more than 130 protesters in a crackdown against a religious party, whose members were out on the roads for the last couple of days due to arrest of its leader on charges of murder and terrorism.

A police spokesman talking to APP on Wednesday said cases had been registered against scores of the protesters in different police stations of Rawalpindi under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

During the operation, he said more than 120 police officers and personnel were injured and admitted to the different hospitals for their medical treatment.

Adding further, the spokesman said senior officers of the Rawalpindi police including SSP Operations Shoaib Mehmood, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, and Divisional SPs also participated in the operation.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said no one would be allowed to create unrest and anarchy under the guise of religion.

More Stories From Pakistan

