130 sacred fig enclave opened at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Enclave of Scared Fig Commonly known as 'Peepal' tree was launched at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Monday.

Commissioner Javed Akhter Mehmmod opened at enclave by planting a scared fig along with VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that exactly 130 'Peepal' trees have been planted, adding that Prime Minister's Green vision would guarantee survival of generations to come.

It was our responsibility to provide clean and Green environment to our kids, he said and added that BZU was his Alma metre and he was indebted to it.

BZU VC Dr Mansoor Kundi said the students and faculty members could play a vital role in plantation drive.

He said the ongoing campaign in the city reflected commissioner environment friendly policies.