130 Zaireen Leave For Home After 14-day Quarantine: Jhagra

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:55 PM

As many as 130 Zaireen have been allowed to go their homes after completion of 14 days qurantine here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 130 Zaireen have been allowed to go their homes after completion of 14 days qurantine here on Tuesday.

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra was present on the occasion, and distributed gifts among the Zaireen.

"130 Zaireen including men, women and kids with smiling faces provided sweetmeats, petals and transportation to go home after 14 day of quarantine in Peshawar," the minister uploaded on his official Twitter account.

"These are our small victories during the coronavirus pandemic", he said.

The minister also lauded the hard work of district administration, health department, Rescue 1122 , CCPO Peshawar for arranging facilities and hosting Zaireen by giving them best facilities.

He also lauded local people of Doranpur / Wadpagga village for their cooperation with the administration to setup qurantine center and showing hospitality and bravery.

