UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1300 Ad Hoc Doctors Demand Regularization Of Jobs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:41 PM

1300 Ad hoc doctors demand regularization of jobs

As many as 1300 doctors appointment on contractual basis across the province to help contain the spread of coronavirus last year have demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa government to regularize their services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 1300 doctors appointment on contractual basis across the province to help contain the spread of coronavirus last year have demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa government to regularize their services.

President Ad hoc Doctors Association,Dr. Javed Sattar said these doctors were recruited as forntline force to deal with coronavirus patients and were performing their duties in hospitals across the province since last year.

He said that the provincial government was agreed to extend contract period of ad hoc doctors but not ready to permanent their jobs.

He said that Ad hoc doctors would hold protest at every form for the acceptance of their genuine, adding,protest would held in front of the provincial assembly besides peaceful walk from Peshawar Press Club to provincial assembly building.

He said that provincial government should regularize services of ad hoc doctors keeping in view their situation of the pandemic and requirements of doctors in rural areas of the province.

Meanwhile, Provincial Doctors Association has also expressed solidarity with the protesting ad hoc doctors and called on the government to their services in the light of court verdicts.

It said that hospitals were already facing shortage of doctors due to spike in coronavirus cases.

President Ad hoc Doctors Association said that advertisement should be published to regularize contract doctors.

Related Topics

Peshawar Shortage Protest Provincial Assembly From Government Jobs Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces new guidelines for travellers

2 minutes ago

Govt decides to take strict action against those b ..

6 minutes ago

Springboks' World Cup winner Jantjies joins strugg ..

1 minute ago

Russia detains two after huge Saint Petersburg fir ..

1 minute ago

More Fijians to get vaccinated against COVID-19

1 minute ago

China steel futures close higher

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.