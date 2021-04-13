1300 Ad hoc doctors demand regularization of jobs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 1300 doctors appointment on contractual basis across the province to help contain the spread of coronavirus last year have demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa government to regularize their services.

President Ad hoc Doctors Association,Dr. Javed Sattar said these doctors were recruited as forntline force to deal with coronavirus patients and were performing their duties in hospitals across the province since last year.

He said that the provincial government was agreed to extend contract period of ad hoc doctors but not ready to permanent their jobs.

He said that Ad hoc doctors would hold protest at every form for the acceptance of their genuine, adding,protest would held in front of the provincial assembly besides peaceful walk from Peshawar Press Club to provincial assembly building.

He said that provincial government should regularize services of ad hoc doctors keeping in view their situation of the pandemic and requirements of doctors in rural areas of the province.

Meanwhile, Provincial Doctors Association has also expressed solidarity with the protesting ad hoc doctors and called on the government to their services in the light of court verdicts.

It said that hospitals were already facing shortage of doctors due to spike in coronavirus cases.

President Ad hoc Doctors Association said that advertisement should be published to regularize contract doctors.