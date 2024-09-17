1,300 cops deployed for security in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Over 1,300 personnel of police were deployed at mosques and on the routes of processions to provide security to faithful here on Tuesday.

Police said that foolproof security plan devised for provision of security to processions and programs being held in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

"A number of 73 processions would be taken out and nine gatherings of Mehfil-e-Milaad would be held across Bahawalpur district",said police.