1,300 Cops Deployed For Security In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Over 1,300 personnel of police were deployed at mosques and on the routes of processions to provide security to faithful here on Tuesday.
Police said that foolproof security plan devised for provision of security to processions and programs being held in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.
"A number of 73 processions would be taken out and nine gatherings of Mehfil-e-Milaad would be held across Bahawalpur district",said police.
Recent Stories
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today24 minutes ago
-
One Killed, 2 Injured in Mansehra shooting25 minutes ago
-
Life of Muhammad (SAW) profound example for humanity: Governor Kundi25 minutes ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi Conference: Salik calls for integration of religious, worldly knowledge in modern cur ..45 minutes ago
-
Dar calls for education system to promote moral, technological growth45 minutes ago
-
Pb Governor urges following the last Prophet's PBUH teachings in true spirit45 minutes ago
-
5814 police men deployed for Eid Milad-un-Nabi security1 hour ago
-
Shafqat Shah expressed sorrow over death of Sarfaraz Domki12 hours ago
-
IGP takes notice of murder of four people12 hours ago
-
IGP reviews security arrangements for 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal12 hours ago
-
Judicial reforms aim to deliver swift Justice: Minister13 hours ago
-
Muslims commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): Governor13 hours ago