1300 Fertilizer Bags Recovered From Seed Mill

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 05:36 PM

District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 1300 fertilizer bags from a seed mill situated at Multan, Muzaffargarh road here on Tuesday

Assistant Commissioner, Amir Mehmood along with police and agriculture department teams raided and recovered 1300 fertilizer bags which was used to hide for black-marketing.

Speaking on this occasion, AC Amir Mehmood said that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.

He said that strict monitoring of supply chain of fertilizer was being ensured as per directions of Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza.

