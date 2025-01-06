1,300 FIRs Registered Over Traffic Disruptions In Last 10 Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 08:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood chaired the coordination committee meeting held at his office on Monday to review various ongoing initiatives aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure and services.
During the meeting, the commissioner was briefed on a range of issues, including traffic flow, cleanliness, and public safety.
Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed provided a detailed update on the city's traffic situation, noting that in the past 10 days alone, 1,300 FIRs had been filed against encroachments obstructing traffic flow. These actions are part of the ongoing efforts by the Lahore Traffic Police and the district administration to enhance traffic discipline and smooth circulation. The authorities are currently focused on removing all forms of encroachments from key intersections, roundabouts, and main roads, with a specific emphasis on restoring the orderly movement of traffic.
In collaboration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the traffic police are also utilizing live camera feeds to monitor and manage the situation more effectively. The project near the Data Darbar shrine, involving the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), is progressing with close coordination with the traffic police.
In terms of cleanliness, the LWMC presented their plan for maintaining cleanliness in both commercial and domestic areas.
The Lahore Safe City Authority is prioritizing the restoration of traffic signal operations as part of its broader strategy.
Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood also announced that technical work for storm water drainage and sewage systems along GT Road from Ring Road to Wahga will be undertaken by WASA. The 13-kilometer stretch of road is already under construction, with all relevant departments required to align their activities and complete their work on time. The commissioner further instructed the Assistant Commissioner Wahga to ensure uniformity in the appearance of shops and borders along the road and to call a meeting of the District Road Cut Committee. He stressed that no road cuts would be permitted after the completion of the road's construction.
Communication and Works Secretary Sohail Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Dr. Mohammad Athar Waheed, Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Tahir Watoo, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahibdin, Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) Chief Engineer Iqbal Hussain, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Kathia, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad, and officers from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority attended the meeting.
