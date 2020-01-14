1,300 health officials to be trained to cope with dengue in 2020

Around 1,300 officials of District Health Authority would be given two-month long training to cope with dengue fever here at Government Muslim High School number one Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Around 1,300 officials of District Health Authority would be given two-month long training to cope with dengue fever here at Government Muslim High school number one Rawalpindi.

District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram told APP on Tuesday that as the city faced the worst outbreak of dengue fever in 2019, it was decided by the provincial health authorities to train the health workers and officials of other departments concerned.

He said officials would be trained to create awareness among the people on dengue prevention.

He said training course on the clinical management of dengue fever would be held from January 15 to March 15.

Dr Zeeshan said comprehensive arrangements are being made to combat the threat of dengue in 2020.