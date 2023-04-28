UrduPoint.com

1300 Hoarded Sugar Bags Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 1300 bags of hoarded sugar were seized from an undeclared godown during a raid on Friday.

Price control magistrate, Dr Mohsin Ali confiscated the sugar stock from the store situated at Mirza colony, Gaggo Mandi on a tip-off from special branch police.

The godown was sealed while the owner was handed over to Gaggu Mandi police station.

