1300 hoarded sugar bags seized

(@FahadShabbir)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 1300 bags of hoarded sugar were seized from an undeclared godown during a raid on Friday.

Price control magistrate, Dr Mohsin Ali confiscated the sugar stock from the store situated at Mirza colony, Gaggo Mandi on a tip-off from special branch police.

The godown was sealed while the owner was handed over to Gaggu Mandi police station.