1300 jawans deployed for security of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The DIG Security and Emergency Services of the Sindh Police on Friday chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide foolproof security to the processions and sensitive places in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

According to a spokesman of the division, 1000 jawans along with other law enforcement agencies have been deployed on the routes of processions and sensitive places whereas expert snipers have also been deployed to avert any untoward situation.

Moreover, 300 Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos were also performing their duties as a Reserve Force under the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) at SSU headquarters.

On the other hand, DIG Security has appealed to the people to inform the police about any suspect person or any suspect activity in their surroundings.