UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1300 Jawans Deployed For Security Of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

1300 jawans deployed for security of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The DIG Security and Emergency Services of the Sindh Police on Friday chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide foolproof security to the processions and sensitive places in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

According to a spokesman of the division, 1000 jawans along with other law enforcement agencies have been deployed on the routes of processions and sensitive places whereas expert snipers have also been deployed to avert any untoward situation.

Moreover, 300 Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos were also performing their duties as a Reserve Force under the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) at SSU headquarters.

On the other hand, DIG Security has appealed to the people to inform the police about any suspect person or any suspect activity in their surroundings.

Related Topics

Sindh Police

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

20 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

35 minutes ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.