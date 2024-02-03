Open Menu

1300-kg Adulterated Khoya Wasted

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM

1300-kg adulterated khoya wasted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 1300-kg adulterated ‘khoya’, here on Saturday.

According to PFA office, the authority launched a crackdown on substandard milk and ‘khoya’ sellers across the district.

The food safety team raided a production unit in Kot Momin where khoya was being prepared with mixing of vegetable ghee and starch.

The team wasted 1300-kg unhealthy khoya on the spot and seized material and machinery as well.

A case was also registered against the owner of the unit.

