1,300 Literacy Centres Providing Education To 424,216 Students

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:44 PM

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that 1,300 literacy centres have been set up in various backward areas of the province which are imparting education to 424,216 deserving students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that 1,300 literacy centres have been set up in various backward areas of the province which are imparting education to 424,216 deserving students.

Talking to a representative delegation of civil society organisations at his office here on Tuesday, he said these special centres are imparting Primary and technical education free-of-cost to students with humble background, who could not get admission to regular schools.

The minister informed the delegation about various measures taken for promotion of literacy at grassroots level.

He lauded the role of Literacy Department in making children coming from deprived sections of society literate.

The minister expressed the satisfaction that children of gypsy families were also studying at these literacy centres, saying that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving to promote education in the country.

