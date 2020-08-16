1,300-maund wheat recovered from two godowns

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Usama Sharon Niazi has confiscated 1,300 maunds of wheat from two gowdons during a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers.

He sealed both godowns on charge of illegal hoarding and said that further action would be taken against the hoarders under the law.

He said that 750 maunds wheat was recovered from one godown while 550 maunds from the other.

The confiscated commodity was handed over to the food Department, he added.