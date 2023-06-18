UrduPoint.com

1,300 Pilgrims From More Than 90 Countries To Perform Hajj This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2023 | 11:20 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has given instructions that 1,300 pilgrims from more than 90 countries are allowed to perform Hajj this year (1444-AH), at their expense, as part of the Custodian of the two holy mosques Hajj Guests Program, which is supervised and implemented annually by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, General Supervisor of the custodian of the two holy mosques Hajj Guests Program Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh thanked the Custodian of the two holy mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for their generosity and keenness to see Muslims perform the rituals of Islam, and for assisting those who wish to perform Hajj and can only do that at the expense of the Custodian of the two holy mosques.

The minister stressed that the gesture of the Custodian of the two holy mosques stems from the Kingdom's desire to serve islam and Muslims, adding that this generous gesture that enables thousands of Muslims from various continents to perform Hajj while enjoying distinguished services is an annual initiative that the Saudi leadership has been keen on implementing.

He added that the ministry has taken all measures needed to carry out the royal order, in coordination with the Kingdom's embassies and religious attachés abroad, who are affiliated with the ministry, selecting the pilgrims and providing them with all the necessary help, including facilitating visa issuance and providing services from the moment they depart and while in the Kingdom.

The program, the minister pointed out, helps many Muslims from countries that were not included in the program in previous years fulfil their dream, adding that the ministry has an annual plan to select as many people of different nationalities as possible who did not perform Hajj and help them do it.

