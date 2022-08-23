UrduPoint.com

1,300 Policemen Deployed On Security Of Polio Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

1,300 policemen deployed on security of polio workers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A five-day anti-polio vaccination campaign is underway in the district as 1,300 policemen are performing security duty.

According to a police spokesman on Tuesday, the policemen were providing security to  polio workers while a security squad and Elite Force teams would continue patrolling.

DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz appealed to the public to cooperate with officials to ensure complete eradication of the disease from the country.

Meanwhile, polio workers were visiting door to door to administer drops to childrenunder the age of five years.

