1300 Policemen To Perform Duties On 5th Muhrram-ul-Haram In Khairpur

1300 policemen to perform duties on 5th Muhrram-ul-Haram in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khairpur police on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements for 6th, 8th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

SSP Khairpur Saud Magsi told media that 13,00 policemen including 300 Jawans of the Shahbaz Rangers would be deployed at procession routes on 6th, 8th and 10th Muharram while 3,00 to 2,00 police personnel would perform duties on daily basis from Muharram 5th to 8th.

He said that police would cordon off area near processions and would initiate patrolling a day before Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that police would guard the main procession routes, while ambulances, bomb disposal squad and fire brigade vehicles and ambulances would also be deployed on the procession routes.

The SSP said that policemen would be deployed at all entry and exit points of the city and the participants would have to pass through security checking-points to join the processions.

The police would carry out checking through metal detectors and walk-through gates have been also installed at these points, he added.

