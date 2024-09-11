1300 teaching, non-teaching staff to be recruited for TEVTA institutions: Ch Shafay Hussain

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Wednesday reviewed the performance of TEVTA, rationalization of human resources in institutions and decided to start new recruitment to overcome the shortage of human resources in TEVTA's institutions.
It was decided that after the approval of the Chief Minister, 1300 teaching and non-teaching staff will be recruited for TEVTA'S institutions. The meeting also decided to amend the rules to improve the organizational structure of TEVTA. It was also decided to start 8 short courses of construction and 3 short courses of hospitality in institutions of TEVTA under the Chief Minister's Skilled Development Program. These courses will be of 3 to 6 months duration and after the approval of PC One, the courses will be started in December. Under this program, 5850 children will be trained in construction and 200 in hospitality sector in 3 years.
Speaking at the meeting, Minister Shafay said that for the development and prosperity of the country, it is necessary to prepare skilled manpower according to the needs of the global market. The Punjab government has taken practical steps to improve the quality of technical education, solar study courses have been started in TEVTA institutions, he added.
He directed to implement biometric attendance system of teachers, students and other staff in TEVTA institutions soon and said that there is a great demand for skilled manpower in the global market and Pakistan, especially Punjab, has to play its role in this regard.
Chairman TEVTA Brigadier (Retired) Sajid Khokhar, Senior DG Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Chief Operating Officer and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
