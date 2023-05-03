UrduPoint.com

13,000 Bags Of Wheat Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

13,000 bags of wheat recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Sialkot Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Sarwar recovered 13,000 bags of wheat from the godown of flour mills and handed over the seized stock to the food department.

On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, the special team under the supervision of AC Sialkot checked the godown of Sultan Flour Mills, where a large quantity of wheat was stored illegally, which was seized.

Instructions were issued to shift the seized stock of wheat to the nearest wheat procurement center.

Meanwhile, AC Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar met the farmers in the local 'Gala Mandi' and later visited the godowns of the sugar dealers and inspected the stock available there.

Related Topics

Sialkot From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ ..

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ matches

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensu ..

Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensure sustainable growth of famil ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated tr ..

Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated training programme on the proces ..

38 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.