13,000 bags of wheat recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Sialkot Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Sarwar recovered 13,000 bags of wheat from the godown of flour mills and handed over the seized stock to the food department.

On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, the special team under the supervision of AC Sialkot checked the godown of Sultan Flour Mills, where a large quantity of wheat was stored illegally, which was seized.

Instructions were issued to shift the seized stock of wheat to the nearest wheat procurement center.

Meanwhile, AC Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar met the farmers in the local 'Gala Mandi' and later visited the godowns of the sugar dealers and inspected the stock available there.