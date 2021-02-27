13,000 kites confiscated during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Around 450 people on Saturday were arrested during a crackdown against kite flyers on 'basant' and 13,000 kites were confiscated besides, strings, sound systems, fireworks as well as weapons and ammunition were recovered and seized.

According to police spokesman, surveillance teams were monitoring kite flyers with the help of drones and other cameras.

He said raids were being carried out to trace those seen in videos obtained through drones and other cameras.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had passed the directives to take strict action against the kite sellers.

He made it clear that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

Earlier, a boy was killed after he suffered an electric shock while catching a stray kite, and dozens of people were injured from stray bullets and in kite flying-related incidents.

Though 2,500 police personnel were deployed to check kite flying and aerial firing, however, people violated the ban to celebrate the festival, especially in Sadiqabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Pirwadhai, Hazara Colony and Shamasabad, the residents said.