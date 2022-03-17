13.000 liters sub-standard edible oil recovered, unit sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority and district administration in a joint operation seized 13,000 liters substandard edible oil from manufacturing unit in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority and district administration in a joint operation seized 13,000 liters substandard edible oil from manufacturing unit in Mardan.

The substandard edible oil was not refined and packed in canisters under labels of various brands.

The officials said that unhealthy oil was being supplied to food outlets and hotels in the city.

Food Safety Authority said that the unit was sealed during the raid, adding strict legal action will be taken against those involved in selling substandard edible oil and other food items in the market.