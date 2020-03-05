13000 out of 49000 public schools closed in Sindh : Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani has said that out of 49,000 public schools across the province,13,000 were closed while there was a short fall of 37,000 teachers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani has said that out of 49,000 public schools across the province,13,000 were closed while there was a short fall of 37,000 teachers.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after appearing in a case related to lack of teachers in some schools in Tando Allahyar at Sindh High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday.

He said that in the past, some schools were built on wrong plans that were closed. Educational institutions have shut down as a preventive measure to prevent the Corona virus from spreading, he added.

He said that an estimated 13,000 visitors have come to Pakistan and most of them came in the Sindh province.

"Misinformation is being spread on social media, the government is providing accurate information and nothing is being hidden," he noted.

Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh High Court Hyderabad had summoned him in this regard.

Saeed Ghani said that the court has been told that the recruitment of teachers on merit has begun as well as steps are being taken to improve the school system.

He said that in the past some teachers applied for recruitment but they did not get appointment. We were also looking at them if they have complied with the policy, he added.

In reply to a question, Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that educational institutions have been shut down as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of the Corona virus.

He said most of the countries around the world have banned public gatherings and closed educational institutions.

Saeed Ghani said there were two cases of corona virus in Sindh. A large number of pilgrims from Iran have come to Pakistan via Taftan, Balochistan.

The Minister said that symptoms of Corona virus appear in 14 days. The health of these families and children has been reviewed and educational institutions have been closed as the precautionary measures.

In response to another question, he said that false information was being circulated on social media regarding the Corona virus. The government is providing accurate information that nothing is being hidden.

Saeed Ghani said that many projects are underway for the development of education sector. The condition of 49000 schools cannot be fixed with a magic knife.

He said that improvement in condition of those schools that have high enrollment of children would be done on priority basis.