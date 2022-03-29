13,000 policemen to provide security during LG polls in Hazara

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Hazara Police Tuesday completed preparations for the upcoming local body elections in a peaceful and transparent manner and deputed 13000 policemen including officers.

District Police, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), FRF, Elite Force, CTD, Special Branch, Ladies Police and District Security Branch officials have also been deputed on all polling stations to avoid any untoward situation during the LB Polls scheduled to be held on March 31 while Pak Army and Quick Response Force (QRF) teams would also support police force during the electoral process.

More than 2,000 police force have been deployed at 389 most sensitive polling stations at various places of Hazara division. Moreover, most sensitive polling stations will be monitored through CCTV cameras, Zoom video call and body worn Cam at Inspector General (IG) Police KPK office Peshawar and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office Abbottabad.

The regional police have also been established control rooms in District Police Officer (DPO) offices and regional offices of 7 districts.

DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz while instructing the DPOs in this regard said that the officers should periodically monitor the sensitive polling stations while search and strike operations should be carried out in the surrounding areas.

He further said that the polling process should be started by clearing the polling station / booth with the help of BDU squad and sniffer dog. Provide best accommodation and meals to the police force deployed on election duty.

Mirwais Niaz directed that the instructions issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on the day of election should be strictly implemented, take strict action against the show of arms, aerial firing, inciting speeches, chanting slogans and other violation of election code of conduct.

The DPOs should instruct the officers and Jawans on duty in their respective districts not to allow unauthorized persons in the polling stations, enter the concerned persons and voters after a complete body search.

The mobile phones should not be used while on duty besides use of bulletproof jackets and helmets should be ensured. While giving a message to the candidates and the people on this occasion, the DIG Hazara said that people should remain peaceful on the Election Day, voting is your legal and national duty, cooperate with polling staff and police to conduct the elections manner.