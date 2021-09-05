UrduPoint.com

13,000 Raids Conducted To Check Profiteering; Citizens Asked To Lodge Complaints Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 12:20 PM

13,000 raids conducted to check profiteering; citizens asked to lodge complaints against profiteers, hoarders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration conducted nearly 13,000 raids in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi district to check profiteering, hoarding and other violations during August while fines amounting to over Rs 44.14 million were imposed on the rules violators during the period.

The Magistrates were directed to pay regular visits to the market on daily basis and take stern action against those involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists at their shops.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has asked the citizens to use 'Qeemat App' or 080002345 to lodge complaints against profiteering and hoarding.

He urged the citizens to come forward to play a role and help the administration in controlling the prices of essential commodities.

All the activities regarding the complaints are directly monitored by the concerned departments for smooth service delivery and create the bridge between user and the department.

'Qeemat App' on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was developed by Punjab Information Technology board for the general public to get awareness regarding the daily price of Fruits & Vegetables and essential commodities. If the citizens found any discrepancy in the prices and daily rates, they may launch complaints online through the App.

The App will route the complaint to concerned Price Control Magistrates as the market and shops will be geo-tagged with the complaint lodged and the user will be notified when the complaint to be resolved in the given time frame.

According to a district administration spokesman, Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi was regularly conducting raids in all tehsils of the district.

The authorities concerned including price magistrates were directed to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and ensure availability of food items and other essential commodities as per rates fixed by the government.

He said, the performance of the price control magistrates was also being monitored and the officers were warned of action on poor performance.

He informed that DC Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had directed the officers to conduct 50 to 60 inspections on daily basis so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

The profiteering particularly of food items would not be allowed, the DC said and added that the traders should strictly adhere to the rates fixed by the authorities concerned.

He said that wholesale rates would also be monitored and the authorities concerned had been directed in this regard.

/395

Related Topics

Technology Chief Minister Punjab Poor Punjab Rawalpindi Price Muhammad Ali May August Market All Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

2 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th September 2021

4 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

12 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident wit ..

Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.