13,000 raids conducted to check profiteering; citizens asked to lodge complaints against profiteers, hoarders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration conducted nearly 13,000 raids in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi district to check profiteering, hoarding and other violations during August while fines amounting to over Rs 44.14 million were imposed on the rules violators during the period.

The Magistrates were directed to pay regular visits to the market on daily basis and take stern action against those involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists at their shops.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has asked the citizens to use 'Qeemat App' or 080002345 to lodge complaints against profiteering and hoarding.

He urged the citizens to come forward to play a role and help the administration in controlling the prices of essential commodities.

All the activities regarding the complaints are directly monitored by the concerned departments for smooth service delivery and create the bridge between user and the department.

'Qeemat App' on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was developed by Punjab Information Technology board for the general public to get awareness regarding the daily price of Fruits & Vegetables and essential commodities. If the citizens found any discrepancy in the prices and daily rates, they may launch complaints online through the App.

The App will route the complaint to concerned Price Control Magistrates as the market and shops will be geo-tagged with the complaint lodged and the user will be notified when the complaint to be resolved in the given time frame.

According to a district administration spokesman, Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi was regularly conducting raids in all tehsils of the district.

The authorities concerned including price magistrates were directed to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and ensure availability of food items and other essential commodities as per rates fixed by the government.

He said, the performance of the price control magistrates was also being monitored and the officers were warned of action on poor performance.

He informed that DC Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had directed the officers to conduct 50 to 60 inspections on daily basis so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

The profiteering particularly of food items would not be allowed, the DC said and added that the traders should strictly adhere to the rates fixed by the authorities concerned.

He said that wholesale rates would also be monitored and the authorities concerned had been directed in this regard.

/395