13,000 saplings to be planted in Faisalabad: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that 13000 saplings would be planted in the district during a tree plantation week under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" programme to be continued till July 18.

Planting a sapling at the DC Complex on Tuesday after inaugurating the plantation week, he said all possible measures were being taken for a success of the drive. He directed officers of the forest department to make effective arrangements for planting different types of plants on available land so that the target could be achieved.

Additional Deputy Commissioner HQ Muhammad Khalid, ACs Umar Maqbool and Syed Ayub Bukhari,Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehuddin, Divisional Forest Officer Extension Muhammad Ali Butt andothers also planted saplings.