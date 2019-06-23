UrduPoint.com
13,000 Students Participate In UAF Entry Test

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:00 PM

13,000 students participate in UAF entry test

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::The first entry test for undergraduate programmes of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was held on Sunday, in which 13,000 candidates took part.

A UAF spokesman said that 13 test centres were established across Punjab whereas 8,500 students took part in the main campus, while the rest appeared at other 12 centres.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with Director Admissions Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi and other officials inspected the test arrangements.

