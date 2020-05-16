UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13000 Wheat Bags Confiscated In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

13000 wheat bags confiscated in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The food department Muzaffargarh here on Saturday raided against wheat stockists and confiscated 13000 wheat bags from their possession.

According to the Deputy Director Food Behram Shah, they have raided at Rehmat floor mill at Kot Addu and seized 13000 wheat bags which were illegally stocked in various parts of the mill.

He said that record of the mill is being checked and further legal action will be taken after illegal stock will be proved.

APP /shn-sak9.15 hrs

Related Topics

Muzaffargarh Kot Addu From Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

10 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

8 hours ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.