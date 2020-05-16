13000 wheat bags confiscated in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The food department Muzaffargarh here on Saturday raided against wheat stockists and confiscated 13000 wheat bags from their possession.

According to the Deputy Director Food Behram Shah, they have raided at Rehmat floor mill at Kot Addu and seized 13000 wheat bags which were illegally stocked in various parts of the mill.

He said that record of the mill is being checked and further legal action will be taken after illegal stock will be proved.

