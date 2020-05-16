UrduPoint.com
13,000 Wheat Bags Recovered In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

13,000 wheat bags recovered in muzaffargarh

About 13,000 wheat bags being stocked at local flour mills were recovered through joint action held by food department in collaboration with special branch here Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :About 13,000 wheat bags being stocked at local flour mills were recovered through joint action held by food department in collaboration with special branch here Saturday.

Raid conducted on tip off special branch of tehsil Kot Adddu, district Muzaffargarh.

Wheat was kept hidden in different parts of Rehmat Flour Mills to be sold out on exuberant rates in future, it is said.

Food Inspector Zia Ullah Gondal, Food Green Supervisor Mazhar Sajjad conducted raid with officials of special branch Saturday morning.

According to local food department, godown of the mill got seized sharply after tracing embezzlement.

License of flour mills also got cancelled with an immediate effect.

Further investigation was underway.

