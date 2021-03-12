130,000 complaints disposed of last year: federal ombudsman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat received 133,500 complaints against various departments of federal government last year and disposed of 130,000 of those till year-end.

This was stated by Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Ali Shahbaz while talking to the media at Regional Office of Federal Ombudsman in Faisalabad on Friday.

He said that the federal ombudsman was taking immediate action after receiving any complaint against federal departments and the complainant was provided relief within minimum possible time.

He said that 84 per cent more complaints were received during 2020 than in the year 2019. Similarly, disposal ratio was also 75 per cent more during 2020 than that in year 2019.

He said that 97 per cent complaints received last year were disposed of while work had also been accelerated to redress the remaining complaints at the earliest.

There is a mobile App, an e-mail and website available for filing complaints whereas the complaints can also be lodged in the offices of Federal Ombudsman for which no lawyer is required.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman was redressing the public grievances and complaints within 60 days after their receipt. His advisers were also working to redress the grievances by visiting remote districts and Tehsils under outreach programme, he added.

The Federal Ombudsman said that 177 departments have already set up their own complaints system. "Initially, we observe complaints lodged in various departments for 30 days and if for some reason the matter is not resolved, then the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat becomes active for redress of the complaints, he added.

He said that Office of Federal Ombudsman is also working for reforms in prisons on the direction of Supreme Court of Pakistan and its implementation report is submitted to the Supreme Court after every three months and so far 8 reports in this regard have been submitted to the court.

He said that Regional Office of Federal Ombudsman Faisalabad took action against federal departments of seven districts including Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab and Sahiwal.

During the first three months of current year, Federal Ombudsman's Regional Office Faisalabad received 2,155 complaints and 1,479 of those were disposed of, and 200 were rejected for being irrelevant and inappropriate.

He said that 457 applications were received in January, 746 in February and 181 in March. Out of those, 535 were under progress while remaining complaints were disposed of.