13,006 power pilferers arrested, 26,690 FIRs registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has got arrested 13,006 power pilferers

by respective police which also registered a total of 26,690 FIRs in the entire five

region’s districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Okara- during 73 days

of a grand anti-power theft campaign.

According to the Lesco spokesman here Monday that during the 73 day of operation against

electricity thieves, the company has detected a total of 28,107 power pilferers and submitted 27,755 FIR applications in the respective police stations. All the power thieves have also been charged an accumulative 50,459,768 units in the form of detection bills amounting to Rs 2,063,249,447.

The grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The Lesco chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until

complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the officers and employees

who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 73rd consecutive day (Nov 20) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, the Lesco found 286 connections involved in electricity theft in all its circles and also submitted FIR application against 283 electricity thieves in the respective police stations, out of which 167 FIRs have been registered while 28 accused have been arrested.

During the operation, he said, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, eight were commercial, four agricultural, one industrial and 273 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 390,007 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 12,627,684.

On the 73rd day of anti-power theft operation, the Lesco charged 2,866 detection units worth Rs 175,000 to a connection in Nawab Town; 2,866 units worth Rs 175,000 to another connection in Sattu Katla area; 3,000 detection units worth Rs 150,000 to a power pilferer in Shahdara Town Lahore; and Rs 150,000 to a customer stealing electricity directly from transmission line in Mustafa Town.