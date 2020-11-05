UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,302 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 26 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

1,302 new coronavirus cases reported; 26 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 15,317 as 1,302 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Twenty six corona patients, 22 of whom were under treatment in hospital and four out of hospital died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 123 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,871 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 32,376 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 9,531 in Sindh, 11,873 in Punjab, 2,813 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,449 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 598 in Balochistan, 405 in GB, and 707 in AJK.

Around 316,665 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 338,875 cases were detected so far, including AJK 4,491, Balochistan 16,026, GB 4,320, ICT 20,694, KP 40,022, Punjab 105,535 and Sindh 147,787.

About 6,893 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,647 Sindh among seven of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 2,385 in Punjab five of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 1,284 in KP two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 229 in ICT among four of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 152 in Balochistan, 92 in GB and 104 in AJK among four of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 4,573,768 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,007 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Kashmiri Muslims specific target of anti- Islam fr ..

32 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

12 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

11 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.