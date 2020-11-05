1,302 new coronavirus cases reported; 26 deaths in last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 15,317 as 1,302 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Twenty six corona patients, 22 of whom were under treatment in hospital and four out of hospital died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 123 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,871 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 32,376 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 9,531 in Sindh, 11,873 in Punjab, 2,813 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,449 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 598 in Balochistan, 405 in GB, and 707 in AJK.

Around 316,665 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 338,875 cases were detected so far, including AJK 4,491, Balochistan 16,026, GB 4,320, ICT 20,694, KP 40,022, Punjab 105,535 and Sindh 147,787.

About 6,893 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,647 Sindh among seven of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 2,385 in Punjab five of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 1,284 in KP two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 229 in ICT among four of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 152 in Balochistan, 92 in GB and 104 in AJK among four of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 4,573,768 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,007 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.