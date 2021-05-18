1304 marriage halls, restaurants sealed for violating SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 1304 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 964,000 fine on various shopkeepers over the violation of corona related standards operating procedures (SOPs) during the last four days.

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Tuesday that the district administration got arrested 385 people over flouting corona SOPs and 253 FIRs were also lodged. Action was taken against seven offices of private schools.

He said that total 8516 markets, shops and restaurants were inspected during the last four days and 1764violations were found. He said that deputy commissioner Muddasir Riaz had given clear instructions to thedistrict officers to implement corona SOPs strictly.